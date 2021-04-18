‘6,000 beds available in 53 hospitals for COVID patients in Guntur’

Private hospitals instructed to provide free treatment to Aarograsri cardholders: Collector

The district administration has readied 6,000 beds in 53 hospitals, including government teaching hospitals, to treat COVID patients, said District Collector Vivek Yadav.

Out of the total, 526 are ICU beds, 2,500 non-ICU beds, 2,000 beds without oxygen and 2,500 beds with oxygen support, 232 with ventilators are available.

Mr. Vivek Yadav, after reviewing the situation with the Medical and Health department, revenue officers, said that permission has been granted to 24 Aarogyasri network hospitals, 21 non-Aarogyasri network hospitals to admit patients and provide medical care to them.

The Government General Hospital in Guntur, Government Hospital in Tenali, Area Hospital in Narasaraopet, AIIMS in Mangalagiri, NRI Medical College and Hospital, Manipal Hospital in Tadepalli and Katuri Medical College have been identified as COVID designated hospitals.

Tollfree number

“We are instructing private hospitals to provide free medical care to Aarogyasri cardholders and CMRF(CM Relief Fund) letters. We are also issuing orders to hospitals to collect the prescribed medical expenses under G.O. no 77, 78 and display the chart of fees for diagnostic tests, treatment costs on a board. For any queries or to raise a complaint, people can dial tollfree number 1902,” said Mr. Vivek Yadav.

Nodal officers would be constantly monitoring the situation in private hospitals. Action will be taken against those hospitals not displaying boards detailing availability of beds, occupancy and treatment cards, the Collector added.