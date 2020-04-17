600 sanitation workers get reusable PPEs

A 600-strong posse of sanitation workers of Anantapur Municipal Corporation was equipped with Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) gear, thanks to the Greenko Group which purchased the suits and handed them over to the civic body on Friday.

These PPEs can be reused after washing them and disinfecting them properly, officials said.

The alternative energy giant said it was a small contribution on its part to the fight against COVID-19. “Sanitation workers are at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic. It is they who work even in the red zones, cleaning garbage and lifting silt from open drains,” Greenko representative Vasudeva Rao said.

Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy said the State government was with the people working on the ground in these difficult times, and congratulated Municipal Commissioner Ravindra for getting help for the sanitation staff by persuading his friend Mr. Vasudeva Rao. The Municipal Commissioner said the city of three lakh people was divided into six zones, and all these 600 public health staff were working in three shifts. The PPEs would be very handy for them, he said.

The Vivekananda Yoga Kendra too handed over 600 gloves to the sanitation workers and also gave a cheque for ₹25,000 to the Commissioner for any other expenses in the fight against the pandemic.