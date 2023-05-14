600 police personnel to be deployed for Gangamma Jatara in Chittoor of Andhra Pradesh

May 14, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Chittoor police will deploy a posse of 600 personnel for the two-day Gangamma Jatara, scheduled to be celebrated in and around Chittoor on May 16 and 17.

Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Srinivasa Murthy said that five check-posts and 14 pickets would be set up. Four Rakshak mobile parties and eight Blue Colts teams would be deployed round the rock during the celebrations.

The Gangamma Jatara will be celebrated at ten places in the limits of Chittoor Municipal Corporation including Nadi Veedhi Gangamma in Bazaar Street, Greamspet, Kongareddipalle, Kattamanchi, Santapeta, Obanapalle and Mangasamudram.

“Special teams have been constituted to check thefts, pickpockets, and chain-snatchings. The organisers of the festival have been instructed to install CCTV cameras at the temples and other venues of celebration,” said Mr. Srinivasa Murthy.

For the first time, an Integrated Police Control Room would be set up at the PCR Junction in coordination with all the allied departments.

‘Parents Tagging’

A new method called ‘Parents Tagging’ has been introduced this year. As a part of it, taga carrying the phone numbers of parents would be tied to the wrists of the children visiting the celebration venues. This initiative will help trace the children in case they go missing in the crowd, the Deputy SP explained, adding that the members of the Police Seva Dal will help the elderly people, children and women.

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed into Chittoor town on May 16 and 17 owing to the festival and traders have been instructed to make arrangements accrodingly.

The students who are writing the EAMCET on May 17 have been advised to make their own arrangements for reaching the examination centres. However, they can seek help from the Integrated Police Control Room in case of any inconvenience.

The people have been advised to alert the police in case they come across any suspicious movements.