600 meritorious students to get scholarships worth ₹25 lakh

Published - July 12, 2024 07:01 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Brahmana Samskshema Samakhya honorary president D.V. Srikanth and president P.V. Ramanamurthy on Friday said the association would distribute cash incentives worth ₹25 lakh to 600 meritorious students pursuing various courses, including those in medicine and engineering.

Addressing a media conference, Mr. Srikanth said the organisation, which started out offering scholarships to six students in 1985, was now extended it to hundreds of students in the beginning of the academic year.

He said the association had adopted 82 youths whose studies would be monitored closely. Association secretary V.V. Narasimha Murthy said the scholarship amount would be given to students on Jnana Saraswati temple premises on Saturday night.

Members of the organisation Bhogaraju Suryalakshmi, Bharadwaja Chakravarthi, Parvatalu, Babuji and others were present.

