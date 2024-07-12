GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

600 meritorious students to get scholarships worth ₹25 lakh

Published - July 12, 2024 07:01 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Brahmana Samskshema Samakhya honorary president D.V. Srikanth and president P.V. Ramanamurthy on Friday said the association would distribute cash incentives worth ₹25 lakh to 600 meritorious students pursuing various courses, including those in medicine and engineering.

Addressing a media conference, Mr. Srikanth said the organisation, which started out offering scholarships to six students in 1985, was now extended it to hundreds of students in the beginning of the academic year.

He said the association had adopted 82 youths whose studies would be monitored closely. Association secretary V.V. Narasimha Murthy said the scholarship amount would be given to students on Jnana Saraswati temple premises on Saturday night.

Members of the organisation Bhogaraju Suryalakshmi, Bharadwaja Chakravarthi, Parvatalu, Babuji and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.