600 legal awareness campaigns held in Krishna, says Principal District Judge

Tharun Boda November 13, 2022 23:36 IST

Move aimed at reaching out to the backward communities in society and imparting legal literacy, says Aruna Sarika

Principal District and Sessions Judge, Krishna District, Aruna Sarika said that the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) is making planned efforts to extend legal services effectively with the support of digital technology in the district. Speaking at the ‘Pan India Awareness Campaign’ closing ceremony organised by the DLSA in Machilipatnam on Sunday, Ms. Aruna said that in line with the vision of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) 600 legal awareness campaigns were conducted across the district between Oct. 31 and Nov. 13 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The campaigns aimed to reach out to the backward communities in society and impart legal literacy, she said. She said that plans were being drawn to rope in law students for the campaigns. I Additional District Judge Chinnamsetti Raju, X Additional District Judge A. Narasimha Murthy and DLSA secretary A. Padma were among those present.



