600 children given for adoptionin last seven years, say officials

23 November 2020 22:47 IST

‘1,676 childless couples are in the waiting list in State’

Around 600 children from the State have been given for adoption in India and abroad in the last seven years, Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department Director Krithika Shukla has said.

The department, which is celebrating the International Month of Adoptions during November, are trying to clear the pending applications seeking adoption of children, Ms. Shukla told The Hindu.

“The demand for adoption of children is high in Andhra Pradesh. Arond 150 children, who are legally ready for adoption, are in Sishu Gruhas and in Child Care Institutions (CCIs) in the State,” said an officer who is looking after the adoptions.

Ms. Shukla said about 600 children had been given for adoption since 2014. Some children were adopted by parents in France, the U.S., Singapore, Sweden and Italy through Authorised Foreign Adoption Agency (AFAA), after detailed verifications, she said.

“Since 2014, 236 male and 364 female children were adopted by childless couples legally. We are trying to give more children for adoptions. The move intends to give the children a family,” said Ms. Shukla.

Referring to the pending applications, the Director said about 1,676 couples were in the waiting list in the State. The highest number of applications (338) were pending in Visakhapatnam, followed by 195 in Krishna, 183 in Nellore, 166 in West Godavari, 157 in Anantapur and 147 in East Godavari district, Ms. Shukla said.

Strict monitoring

“The District Child Protection Units (DCPUs), under the supervision of WD&CW District Project Directors are monitoring the adoption process strictly in the State. We request the couples to apply for adoption by following the procedures, not to go for illegal adoptions or sale of babies, which is a crime,” explained Ms. Shukla.

Krishna District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Ch. Vijay Kumar said under the United Nations Conventions of the Rights of the Children (UNCRC), having a family is the basic right of every child. Besides, Right to Survival, Development, Protection and Participation are the rights of a child.

Abandoned, orphan and relinquished children will be given for adoption after they are declared legally free for adoption, he said.

Uyyala Project

“Mothers who do not want children can surrender them by contacting the WD&CW, Child Development Project Officers and the Anganwadi workers,” Mr. Vijay Kumar said and urged the mothers not to abandon the babies and put them in the cradles arranged by the government at selected public places as part of the Uyyala Project.

West Godavari DCPO Ch. Suryachakra Veni said those who want children can apply through www.cara.nic.in, and they should upload the family photo, proofs of residence, age, income, marriage and medical certificates within 20 days.

“Children will be given to eligible couples after conducting home study. After giving adoption, we will follow the well-being of the childen,” Mr. Veni said.