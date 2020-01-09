Andhra Pradesh

60 youth from State to participate in National Youth Festival

Minister flags off vehicle

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao on Wednesday complimented the youth, who were selected for the National Youth Festival, to be organised in Lucknow from January 12 to 16.

Sixty youth, of various educational institutions and academies, who were selected in the State-level youth festival, will participate in the national-level festival.

The Minister flagged off the vehicle and wished them all success. The youth will perform Kuchipudi, Odissi, Bharatnatyam, Manipuri, Kathak, folk and group dances, classical instruments and one act play, said Director of Youth Services C. Nagarani.

Andhra Pradesh
