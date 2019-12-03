Andhra Pradesh

60-year-old woman sexually assaulted, killed in Andhra Pradesh village

A sexagenarian woman was suspected to be sexually assaulted, and murdered by some miscreants at Guttenadeevi Vemavaram village in East Godavari district on Tuesday.

The victim, a widow, was staying alone. Her naked body was found in her house in the early hours of Tuesday. According to the police, blood strains were found on her private parts.

Valuables’ theft suspected

Neighbours said the woman was seen doing some chores at her home on Monday night. Police suspect that some cash and jewellery were missing from the woman’s house.

The accused reportedly threw chilli powder on the woman’s body, and in her house to cover up their scent. A sniffer dog team which was pressed into service moved in the same locality.

“The accused might have strangled the sexagenarian to death and more than one person was involved in the offence,” said B. Rajashekhar, Inspector of Police, Mummidivaram Circle. The I. Polavaram police have registered a case and launched a hunt to identify and nab the accused.

