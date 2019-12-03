Andhra Pradesh

60-year-old sexually assaulted, murdered

A 60-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and murdered, allegedly by her neighbour, at Guttenadeevi Vemavaram village of I. Polavaram mandal in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. The victim, a widow, was found dead in her house in the early hours of Tuesday.

The accused also stole ₹80,000 from the woman, which was recovered. The accused sprinkled chilli powder to evade detection. However, the sniffer dogs led policemen to his house.

