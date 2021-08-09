60% police personnel do not have a driving license: SP

ANANTAPUR

09 August 2021 00:46 IST

While the police personnel act as an enforcement agency for the Road Transport Authority and challan the vehicle users for all kinds of violations, 60% of the total 3,500 personnel in Anantapur district do not have a Driving License, Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli said on Sunday.

At least 10 personnel were dying in road accidents every year in the district, he said.

Speaking at a special Learning License Registration (LLR) mela organised at the District Police Office (Headquarters), the SP gave away LLRs to 457 personnel on Sunday in the presence of Deputy Transport Commissioner N. Sivaram Prasad. “Let us get licenses ourselves before we challan the general public,” Mr. Fakkeerappa said.

The DTC expressed happiness at the efforts being made by the SP in getting driving licenses for the police personnel. All those who got their LLRs today can take their permanent license after one month, he added.