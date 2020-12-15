60 kg ganja seized at Allipuram

Officials from Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) arrested two persons Sufal Jha (21) and Ansu Jha (19) of West Bengal and took one juvenile into their custody, while they allegedly procured 60 kg ganja and trying to shift it to other places, here on Tuesday. Two more persons, allegedly involved in the case, are yet to be nabbed.
Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (SEB- Visakhapatnam City) V. Ajitha said that Sufal and Ansu are natives of West Bengal, while the juvenile is from Bihar. One Pankaj (absconding) has allegedly engaged the three persons and sent them to Sileru in Visakhapatnam district, where they procured the ganja. While the accused were about to leave for West Bengal by packing the ganja in suitcases, police caught them at Allipuram.
In another case, the Special Branch teams as well as local police conducted raids at three houses and arrested three persons and found banned ghutka, pan masala and other chewing tobacco products worth ₹1.15 lakh. The seized products were sent to lab.
