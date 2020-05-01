Sixty new COVID-19 positive cases surface in A.P. in 24 hours

With 60 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State has increased to 1,463, including 1,027 actives ones. With the death of two patients the toll has gone up to 33.

Kurnool on the top

With 411 (335 active) cases, Kurnool district is on the top accounting for 25 of the 60 new cases. It is followed by Guntur with 306 (201 active), and Krishna with a total of 246 cases and 201 active ones. Further, Nellore has 84 cases (38 active), Chittoor 80 (58), Kadapa 79 (42), Anantapur 67 (41), Prakasam 60 (37), West Godavari 58 (39), East Godavari 42 (25), Visakhapatnam 25 (5) and Srikakulam 5 (5).

A total of 403 persons were discharged from various hospitals. Ten persons have so far died in Kurnool, eight each in Krishna and Guntur, four in Anantapur and three in Nellore.

Meanwhile, 7,902 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of tests done since Friday morning is 1,02,460 (1,919 per million population).