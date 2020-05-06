COVID-19: Two dead, 60 fresh cases reported from Andhra Pradesh

The State has reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 60 fresh cases, including 13 cases of natives of other states, after 7,782 samples were tested during the past day taking the tally to 1,777.

One patient each in Kurnool and Krishna districts succumbed to the disease, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department. So far, 36 persons died and 729 have recovered leaving 1,012 active patients under treatment.

A big recovery

On the brighter side, as many as 140 patients have recovered from the disease and were discharged during the same. It was the first time that a huge number of patients have recovered in a day.

Sixty one patients who have recovered are from Krishna district and 39 are Kurnool. Twenty patients were discharged in Chittoor, 10 in Anantapur, four in East Godavari, two each in Prakasam and West Godavari, and one each in Guntur and Kadapa were discharged.

Kurnool still leads

Meanwhile, most of the new cases were reported in worst hit districts Kurnool (17), Krishna (14) and Guntur (12). Visakhapatnam reported two new cases and Kadapa and East Godavari reported one case each. Also, 12 natives of Gujarat and one native of Karnataka states were tested positive.

The district-wise tally is: Kurnool (533), Guntur (363), Krishna (300), Nellore (92), Kadapa (90), Chittoor (82), Anantapur (80), Prakasam (61), West Godavari (59), East Godavari (46), Visakhapatnam (39) and Srikakulam (5) and other State cases (27).