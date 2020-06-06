6 men held in murder attempt case

Butchayyapeta police on Friday night arrested six persons, including a YSRCP leader and a village volunteer, on charges of attempting to murder another YSRCP leader and Visakha Dairy Director G. Satyanarayana and two others at Komallapudi on June 3.

Police suspect that old rivalries and political disputes might be the reason for the attack.

The arrested were identified as M. Chinnam Naidu, N. Ganesh, ward volunteer Moturi Govind, Bantu Bhaskar Rao, Gummadi Ganesh and Mekala Sathish, all belonging to Butchayyapeta region.

According to the police, Chinnam Naidu had nursed a grudge against Satyanarayana over a land dispute. He did not like Satyanarayana joining the YSRCP and taking active part in the government programmes for the last couple of months. Recently, Chinnam Naidu sent his mediators to Satyanarayana and asked him not to contest the upcoming sarpanch elections to which the later rejected. Police said that the accused then allegedly hatched a plan to eliminate Satyanarayana.

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed all the accused. Cases were registered and investigation is on.