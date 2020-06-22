6 held with 2 country rifles near Palamaner

The Palamaner forest range officials on Friday night nabbed six persons and seized two country-made rifles from their possession and a car when they were allegedly found to be hunting wild animals at the reserve forest at M. Kotur village of Palamaner mandal.
Forest Range Officer (Palamaner) S. Srinivasulu said the six accused, hailing from Palamaner and Tavanampalle mandals, were remanded after being produced in a local court. The official said vigil had been intensified at the forest fringe villages to prevent entry of suspected poachers into the reserved forest.
Forest Section Officer G. Munaswamy said that villagers at the forest fringe areas were told to inform the officials as and when they found strangers moving in their localities. He said anyone possessing the country weapons would invite criminal cases.
As M. Kotur and surrounding villages come under the Koundinya wildlife sanctuary teeming with wild elephants, extra precautions have been taken to prevent public movement in reserved forest.
Recently, wild elephants trampled a man to death inside the forest near Palamaner when he trespassed into the prohibited area.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath