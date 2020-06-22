6 held with 2 country rifles near Palamaner

The Palamaner forest range officials on Friday night nabbed six persons and seized two country-made rifles from their possession and a car when they were allegedly found to be hunting wild animals at the reserve forest at M. Kotur village of Palamaner mandal.

Forest Range Officer (Palamaner) S. Srinivasulu said the six accused, hailing from Palamaner and Tavanampalle mandals, were remanded after being produced in a local court. The official said vigil had been intensified at the forest fringe villages to prevent entry of suspected poachers into the reserved forest.

Forest Section Officer G. Munaswamy said that villagers at the forest fringe areas were told to inform the officials as and when they found strangers moving in their localities. He said anyone possessing the country weapons would invite criminal cases.

As M. Kotur and surrounding villages come under the Koundinya wildlife sanctuary teeming with wild elephants, extra precautions have been taken to prevent public movement in reserved forest.

Recently, wild elephants trampled a man to death inside the forest near Palamaner when he trespassed into the prohibited area.