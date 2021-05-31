Andhra Pradesh

6 held for lynching rape-accused

The Palamaner sub-division police on Monday arrested six persons in connection with the lynching of a 40-year-old man after he allegedly raped and grievously injured an elderly woman near Vanamala Dinnne hamlet of Chowdepalle mandal on May 28.

Deputy SP C.M. Gangaiah said that the accused, Gurumurthy of Vanamala Dinne, had stalked the 70-year-old woman when she was returning home after withdrawing cash from a local bank. He had dragged her into the bushes at an isolated location and allegedly raped her, besides injuring her. Infuriated by the alleged assault, six persons allegedly lynched Gurumuthy while he was about to flee.

Mr. Gangaiah said that acting on a complaint from a village resident, a case was registered and the six accused were arrested and remanded. “Gurumuthy has a criminal history. He was also convicted in the past in attempt to murder and rape cases,” Mr. Gangiah said.


