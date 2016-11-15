6 held, Rs. 24 lakh seized at bank

The police apprehended a six-member gang that allegedly tried to exchange Rs. 24 lakh in black money on Monday at a bank in Somavarappadu on the outskirts of Eluru.

According to DSP Satyanarayana, they got a tip-off that six persons were involved in bundling currency on the outskirts of their village and proceeding to bank. The CCS police followed them and spotted them standing in a queue.

When their turn came, they placed Rs. 24 lakh before the cashier. Immediately, the staff informed the police and the police nabbed all the six and started investigation about the source of the money.

Mr. Satyanarayana said of the six, two persons were from Vijayawada and rest from West Godavari.