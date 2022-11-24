5th class boy jumps from school building in Nandyal of Andhra Pradesh, condition critical

November 24, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - NANDYAL 

No complaint lodged against school management or hostel

The Hindu Bureau

A fifth standard student of Good Shepherd School in the Lalitanagar area of the town allegedly jumped from the terrace of the five-storeyed building on Thursday morning and is in critical condition undergoing treatment at a private hospital. 

Nandyal II Town Circle Inspector said that the mother of the student rushed to the hospital on hearing the news, but did not lodge any complaint against the management of the school or the hostel in which he was enrolled five years ago. According to the Circle Inspector, the boy reportedly did not like to attend the one-hour extra classes in the morning held for some slow learners.

While attending the class, the boy reportedly went out and climbed the building at 7.30 a.m. The police were looking at the case from all possible angles and keeping a watch on the developments, the Inspector added.

For those having suicidal tendencies, there is always someone to talk to.: 100; or 112, Over WhatsApp: 7777877722 in Kurnool, Nandyal districts.

