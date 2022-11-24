  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

5th class boy jumps from school building in Nandyal of Andhra Pradesh, condition critical

No complaint lodged against school management or hostel

November 24, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - NANDYAL 

The Hindu Bureau

A fifth standard student of Good Shepherd School in the Lalitanagar area of the town allegedly jumped from the terrace of the five-storeyed building on Thursday morning and is in critical condition undergoing treatment at a private hospital. 

Nandyal II Town Circle Inspector said that the mother of the student rushed to the hospital on hearing the news, but did not lodge any complaint against the management of the school or the hostel in which he was enrolled five years ago. According to the Circle Inspector, the boy reportedly did not like to attend the one-hour extra classes in the morning held for some slow learners.

While attending the class, the boy reportedly went out and climbed the building at 7.30 a.m. The police were looking at the case from all possible angles and keeping a watch on the developments, the Inspector added.

For those having suicidal tendencies, there is always someone to talk to.: 100; or 112, Over WhatsApp: 7777877722 in Kurnool, Nandyal districts.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.