ADVERTISEMENT

5th Anantapur Short Film Festival from Jan 26 to 29

January 08, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Entries for the short films competition will be accepted till January 20, and those selected by the jury will be screened between January 26 and 28, say the organisers

Ramesh Susarla

The Anantapur Film Society will host the fifth Anantapur Short Films Festival from January 26 to 29 here.

For the first time, a one-day ‘Mobile Filmmaking Workshop’ will be organised on January 22, said the organisers.

The poster calling for entries was released by Masineni Grand founder Ramaiah Masineni, along with Asha Hospital Chairman Somayajulu here on Sunday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Poster-release function

President of the Anantapur Film Society Rasheed Basha, at a poster-release function, said that those short films made by the participants at the workshop would be screened as part of the film festival on January 28.

In the competitive session, entries for short films in four different categories will be accepted till January 20, and those selected by the jury will be screened between January 26 and 28. Awards will be presented at the Masineni Grand Hotel. 

Workshop on Jan. 24

The workshop will be organised at the Vidyuthshakti Kalavedika, and the formal inaugural function will be held on January 24.

The screening of films, however, will be done from January 26, and a live link will be provided on the YouTube platform for the participants unable to attend physically can see live streaming of all movies selected for the film festival.

In the last edition, 120 films were selected and screened. This year, the four categories viz. Short films up to 5 minutes; 5 to 15 minutes; 15 to 30 minutes; and above 30 minutes. Some of the short film winners in the earlier editions have gone on to earn a good name and have begun producing and directing full-length feature films, said Mr. Rasheed.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US