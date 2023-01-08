5th Anantapur Short Film Festival from Jan 26 to 29

January 08, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Anantapur Film Society will host the fifth Anantapur Short Films Festival from January 26 to 29 here.

For the first time, a one-day ‘Mobile Filmmaking Workshop’ will be organised on January 22, said the organisers.

The poster calling for entries was released by Masineni Grand founder Ramaiah Masineni, along with Asha Hospital Chairman Somayajulu here on Sunday.

Poster-release function

President of the Anantapur Film Society Rasheed Basha, at a poster-release function, said that those short films made by the participants at the workshop would be screened as part of the film festival on January 28.

In the competitive session, entries for short films in four different categories will be accepted till January 20, and those selected by the jury will be screened between January 26 and 28. Awards will be presented at the Masineni Grand Hotel.

Workshop on Jan. 24

The workshop will be organised at the Vidyuthshakti Kalavedika, and the formal inaugural function will be held on January 24.

The screening of films, however, will be done from January 26, and a live link will be provided on the YouTube platform for the participants unable to attend physically can see live streaming of all movies selected for the film festival.

In the last edition, 120 films were selected and screened. This year, the four categories viz. Short films up to 5 minutes; 5 to 15 minutes; 15 to 30 minutes; and above 30 minutes. Some of the short film winners in the earlier editions have gone on to earn a good name and have begun producing and directing full-length feature films, said Mr. Rasheed.