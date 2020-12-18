‘5G with IoT is emerging technology’

GUNTUR

18 December 2020

The emerging 5G technology with Internet of Things (IoT) is the most revolutionary technology in the world, said Deputy Director, Selangor Research Management Centre, JB Yousuf.

Addressing the inaugural session of a national conference on “VLSI, Signal Processing and Communications”, held at Vignan University, Prof. Yousuf said that future technology was integrating 5G technology with optical communication. “With the help of IoT, we can work anywhere by controlling our homes,” he said.

Delivering the key-note address, Smart City Project technical expert, Puducherry, V. Prudhviraj said that use of IoT in farming had helped farmers reap good harvest. Smart devices, smart homes, industrial automation, robotics were the emerging areas. Smart street lights, real time traffic monitoring had become common in urban areas, he said.

Vice Chancellor, MYS Prasad, Head of Department Research, G. Srinivasa Rao were present.