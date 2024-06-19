59% students pass Intermediate supplementary final year exam

As many as 68,070 of the total 1,15,319 students (59 %) who appeared for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE)-2024 final year, have cleared the test.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after releasing the results, Controller of Examinations in the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) V.V. Subbarao on June 18 (Tuesday) said in the vocational stream, 6,798 (57 %) of the total 11,871 students who wrote the test, passed. Among boys, 63,595 (60%) of the total 38,075 of them passed, while among girls a total of 51,724 of them wrote the test and 29,995 (58%) of them passed.

The results are available on https://resultsbie.ap.gov.in. The results of Intermediate first year students who appeared for supplementary examination will be announced on June 26, 2024, he informed.

The supplementary exams were conducted from May 24 to June 1 at 861 examination centres across the State. Mr. Subbarao said the results would be made available in Digilocker also shortly and the printed copies of the Intermediate Examination certificates would be made available to the students through their respective colleges by June 30, 2024.

Mr. Subbarao said there was a provision for 2nd year students to apply for re-verification of valued answer scripts. Students can apply for re-verification from June 20 to June 24, 2024. The application fee for reverification is ₹1,000 per subject, he informed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.