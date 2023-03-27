HamberMenu
59 mobile healthcare vehicles deployed in Godavari region under ‘Family Doctor’ scheme

Known as 104 services, each vehicle is equipped with medical devices and staffed by a team under a doctor

March 27, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

A fleet of 59 new mobile healthcare vehicles, known as 104 services, has been deployed in the Godavari region on Monday to treat the rural poor under the ‘Family Doctor’ scheme.

The vehicles are equipped with medical devices and staffed by a team headed by a doctor. The vehicles will cover all ward secretariats twice a week. 

The ‘Family Doctor’ programme of the State government mandates the deployment of mobile-healthcare facilities to ensure that every family has access to timely medical care at their doorstep. Of the 59 vehicles, 16 have been deployed in Eluru district, 15 in Kakinada district, 13 in Godavari districts and 15 in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

In West Godavari, Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao flagged off the vehicles.

The 104 services will also monitor patients who undergo surgeries and visit Anganwadi centres and government schools every month.

