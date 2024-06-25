58.4% candidates pass Teacher Eligibility Test in Andhra Pradesh

Education Minister Nara Lokesh released the results of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2024 on June 25 (Tuesday).

Out of the total 2,67,789 applicants, 2,35,907 (88.90%) of them appeared and 1,37,904 of them (58.4%) passed the eligibility test.

Candidates can download their results from the official website of the School Education Department https://cse.ap.gov.in.

The State-level TET was conducted from February 26 to March 9. The provisional answer key was released on March 6 and after reviewing the objections, the final answer key was published on March 14.

The result was scheduled to be announced earlier, but had to be postponed as the model code of conduct came into force.

In a letter dated March 30, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said that the release of AP TET results and the conduct of the AP TRT (Teachers Recruitment Test) or AP DCS exams would have to be deferred till the Model Code of Conduct was in force in the State.

