58 youth from Agency complete training in tailoring

Around 58 youth, including girls from Chintapalle, G.K. Veedhi, Pedabayalu, Munchingputtu, Koyyuru and a few other areas from the Agency, have completed tailoring training programme at Skill Development Institute, Vijayawada. Superintendent of Police (Visakhapatnam Rural) Attada Babujee interacted with the youth at his office, here on Friday.

During the meet, Mr Babujee said that till now about 3,000 youth have been trained in various skill development courses and many of them either self-employed or recruited by various companies. He said that such training courses help youth not to depend on anyone for jobs.

He also said that among the 58 who finished the training programme 27 have been employed by a company in Vijayawada itself.

District Sports Meet

Armed Reserve (A.R) Police stood as overall champion, while Anakapalle Sub-Division secured second place in the District Sports Meet 2019 which concluded at A.R grounds, here on Saturday. Mr. Attada Babujee gave away the prizes to the winners and runners. He also spoke about the importance of sports for policemen.