Andhra Pradesh

A.P. reports 58 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, tally goes up to 1,583

Most of them are from Red Zone districts Kurnool, Guntur, and Krishna.

The State has reported 58 fresh COVID-19 positive cases after 6,534 samples were tested during the past 24 hours taking the tally to 1,583. While no deaths were reported, 47 persons have recovered from the disease and were discharged.

Two per cent deaths and 33 per cent recoveries

So far, 488 patients which is 31per cent of the total positive cases have recovered and 33 patients (two per cent) have died.

Most of the fresh cases were reported on Sunday were from Red Zone districts Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna. Kurnool alone reported 30 fresh cases, while Guntur and Krishna reported 11 and eight cases respectively.

Anantapur reported seven fresh cases and Chittoor and Nellore reported two cases each. So far Kurnool has reported 466 cases, and Guntur and Krishna reported 319 and 266 cases. They are followed by Nellore (91), Kadapa (83), Chittoor (81), Anantapur (78), Prakasam (61), West Godavari (59), East Godavari (45), Visakhapatnam (29) and Srikakulam (5).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 3, 2020 5:51:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/58-new-covid-19-positive-cases-from-ap/article31494704.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY