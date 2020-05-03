A.P. reports 58 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, tally goes up to 1,583

The State has reported 58 fresh COVID-19 positive cases after 6,534 samples were tested during the past 24 hours taking the tally to 1,583. While no deaths were reported, 47 persons have recovered from the disease and were discharged.

Two per cent deaths and 33 per cent recoveries

So far, 488 patients which is 31per cent of the total positive cases have recovered and 33 patients (two per cent) have died.

Most of the fresh cases were reported on Sunday were from Red Zone districts Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna. Kurnool alone reported 30 fresh cases, while Guntur and Krishna reported 11 and eight cases respectively.

Anantapur reported seven fresh cases and Chittoor and Nellore reported two cases each. So far Kurnool has reported 466 cases, and Guntur and Krishna reported 319 and 266 cases. They are followed by Nellore (91), Kadapa (83), Chittoor (81), Anantapur (78), Prakasam (61), West Godavari (59), East Godavari (45), Visakhapatnam (29) and Srikakulam (5).