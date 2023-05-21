ADVERTISEMENT

57,571 candidates to appear for Intermediate supplementary examinations in Godavari region

May 21, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 57,571 Intermediate candidates will appear for the supplementary examinations, scheduled to take place between May 24 and June 1 at 98 centres in the Godavari region, said Board of Intermediate Regional Inspection Officer N.S.V.L. Narasimham on Sunday. In the agency of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, seven centres would be set up. Question papers will be distributed from 16 storage points. Necessary assistance has been sought from the Collectors of the Godavari region, said Mr. Narasimham. 

