₹5.75 crore to be spent on modernisation of area hospital in Konaseema

02 November 2020 17:22 IST

NABARD offers financial aid for modernisation with 50-bedded facility.

Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswaroop on Monday promised to improve medical infrastructure facilities in Konaseema area in East Godavari district.

Accompanied by Amalapuram MP Ch. Anuradha, Mr. Viswaroop on Monday laid the foundation stone for modernisation of the Area Hospital in Amalapuram, apart from establishing a 50-bedded facility on the third floor of the existing hospital building.

"The modernisation of the area hospital is being done by the AP Vaidhya Vidhana Parishad with the financial aid of ₹5.75 crore offered by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). The area hospital is presently equipped with 10 ventilators, helping in providing timely treatment to those battling with COVID-19", said Mr. Viswaroop.

"The medical infrastructure facilities are being developed on a par with the corporate hospitals in the Konaseema area. The State government is offering a range of medical treatment facilities in the government hospitals", said Mr. Viswaroop.

Interacting with the doctors of the area hospital, Ms. Anuradha asked them to encourage women to opt for institutional deliveries in the hospital. She appealed to the public to avail the benefits of the medical infrastructure and expertise in the gynaecology wing in the area hospital for institutional deliveries. Area Hospital Superintendent Dr. Supriya and Resident Medical Officer Dr. V.R.K. Murthy and other staff were present.