5,707 seats in engineering colleges filled in final round of admissions in Andhra Pradesh

Director of Technical Education and convener of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET)- 2024 G. Ganesh Kumar has said that 5,707 vacant seats in engineering colleges were filled in the third and final round of admissions in the State.

In a statement, Mr. Ganesh Kumar said the selected students should report to their allotted colleges by August 30. However, classes commenced on July 19, he said.

He said of the total 7,074 seats available under the convener quota in the engineering colleges affiliated to 24 universities in the State, 5,920 were filled. Of the total 1,24,491 seats available in 215 private colleges, 1,02,669 have been filled, while 7,744 of the 7,950 seats available in the nine private universities in the State have been filled, he said.

Mr. Ganesh Kumar said after the third and final round of counselling, 1,16,333 of the total 1,39,488 vacant seats available in 248 colleges in the State, had been filled, while 23,155 seats remained vacant.

