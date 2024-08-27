GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

5,707 seats in engineering colleges filled in final round of admissions in Andhra Pradesh

Students should report to their allotted colleges by August 30, says AP EAPCET- 2024 Convener G. Ganesh Kumar

Published - August 27, 2024 08:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
In total, 23,155 seats remain vacant in 248 engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

In total, 23,155 seats remain vacant in 248 engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: File photo

Director of Technical Education and convener of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET)- 2024 G. Ganesh Kumar has said that 5,707 vacant seats in engineering colleges were filled in the third and final round of admissions in the State.

In a statement, Mr. Ganesh Kumar said the selected students should report to their allotted colleges by August 30. However, classes commenced on July 19, he said.

He said of the total 7,074 seats available under the convener quota in the engineering colleges affiliated to 24 universities in the State, 5,920 were filled. Of the total 1,24,491 seats available in 215 private colleges, 1,02,669 have been filled, while 7,744 of the 7,950 seats available in the nine private universities in the State have been filled, he said.

Mr. Ganesh Kumar said after the third and final round of counselling, 1,16,333 of the total 1,39,488 vacant seats available in 248 colleges in the State, had been filled, while 23,155 seats remained vacant.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / College admission / engineering education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.