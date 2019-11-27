₹5,700 crore for Vidya Deevena and Vasati Deevena schemes

The State Cabinet has approved a proposal to allocate ₹3,400 crore every year towards fee reimbursement under Jagananna Vidya Deevena. The Cabinet also cleared another proposal to earmark ₹2,300 crore per annum towards Jagananna Vasati Deevena. The government will have to shell out ₹5,700 crore towards both schemes.

Disclosing details of the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said the previous government’s budget was mere ₹1,800 crore for fee reimbursement. The State government proposed to relax the norms with a view to extending the benefits to more number of students.

At present, 11,44,490 students were availing themselves of fee reimbursement facility. The number would go up with relaxation in the norms. The scheme was applicable to all those who have an annual income of less than ₹2.5 lakh, he said, adding 100% fee reimbursement would be extended to B.Tech, B.Phamacy, M. Tech, M. Pharmacy, MBA, MCA and B. Ed courses also.

Two instalments

Under the Vasati Deevena, ITI students would receive ₹10,000 every year, polytechnic students would get ₹15,000, and ₹20,000 for degree students as their mess charges. The amount would be paid in two instalments — July and December—and would be credited to the mother’s account of the student, Mr. Nani said.

The Cabinet approved setting up a Committee of Officers to advise the Group of Ministers on regularising outsourcing employees which will give its report by June 30, 2020. Benefitting 2,652 contract Asha workers working under ITDA at tribal areas, the cabinet approved ₹14.46 crore to increase their pay from ₹400 to ₹4,000 per month. The Cabinet also approved the allotment of 92.05 acres of land to SCR for Nadikudi-Sri Kalahasti broad gauge line construction, he added.