57 Veda Patasala students test COVID positive in A.P.

Fifty-seven students studying in the SV Veda Patasala at Dharmagiri reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
Though the students did not show any symptoms, they tested positive when the authorities conducted Real Time - Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests on them on Tuesday.
Perturbed at the development, the authorities immediately rushed them to Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) hospital at Tirupati, where the tests were again conducted and the results awaited.
Meanwhile, the TTD carried out medical tests to the remaining 378 students along with 10 other faculty members on the campus where everyone tested negative.
It was only five days back that the Vedapatasala was reopened for students post lockdown.
All the 435 inmates were asked to mandatorily undergo COVID tests before re-joining the institution. Accordingly all the medical reports produced by them were negative.
The TTD said the students were being provided the best medicare.
