57 Remdesivir vials go missing at pvt. hospital in Ongole

Two teams to probe into the alleged black marketing case

The Ongole I Town police launched a probe after the sleuths of the Vigilance and Enforcement wing found evidence of black marketing of Remdesivir vials allotted to a private hospital here on Wednesday.

A team led by Vigilance and Enforcement DSP T. Ashok Vardhan checked the stock at the hospital and found 57 vials missing that was allegedly black marketed by some staff of the hospital. The team found only 476 of the 533 Remdesivir vials allotted to the hospital. The I Town police registered a case under Sections 420, 188 of the IPC, Section-18 (B) r/ w 28 (A), 36 (C) of the Drugs & Cosmetic Act, Section 53 of the Disaster Management Act.

Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal has formed two special teams lead by Ongole I Town Circle Inspector Sitaramaiah and Singarayakonda Circle Inspector Srinivasa Rao to probe into the case. “Stringent action will be taken against those who are black marketing the injection. A special drive will be launched to check the private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients across the district,” he said and exhorted people to pass on information on black marketing of medicines and oxygen cylinders by dialling 100 or sending messages to WhatsApp number 9121102266.