57 bound over in Patamata gang war case

Police bound over 57 persons in Patamata gang war case, in which one person died and several others suffered injuries in May last year, said Vijayawada Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu. Two gangs headed by Thota Sandeep and Koduri Manikanta, alias Pandu, attacked each other with lethal weapons and sticks in Thota Vaari Veedhi last year. Sandeep succumbed to the injuries in a private hospital later.

The Patamata police, who registered two cases, arrested the accused and sent them to judicial remand. As the accused did not mend their ways after coming out of jail, police bound over them under Section 107 CrPc, the Police Commissioner said.

Oct 18, 2021

