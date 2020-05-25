Andhra Pradesh

568 high-risk pregnant women put under 108 care in East Godavari

Move to ensure timely medical help

As many as 568 high-risk pregnant women have been identified and attached to the 108 service, in order to ensure them timely medical attention in East Godavari district.

The women with history of abortion, anemia and other health problems fall in ‘high-risk’ pregnancy category.

The district Medical and Health authorities have completed a survey on the health of 4,532 pregnant women under the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA).

District Medical and Health Officer B. Satya Susheela told The Hindu that the details of the high-risk pregnant women have been given to the nearest 108 service staff for swift response for medical needs. They would be admitted to a hospital a few days ahead of their expected delivery date. At least 20 gynaecologists examined pregnant women during the survey.

“Measures have been taken to provide timely transportation for the high-risk pregnant women, whose expected delivery date is before June-end, to avoid any inconvenience during the lockdown period,” said Ms. Susheela.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 12:14:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/568-high-risk-pregnant-women-put-under-108-care-in-east-godavari/article31666580.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY