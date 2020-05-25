568 high-risk pregnant women put under 108 care in East Godavari

As many as 568 high-risk pregnant women have been identified and attached to the 108 service, in order to ensure them timely medical attention in East Godavari district.

The women with history of abortion, anemia and other health problems fall in ‘high-risk’ pregnancy category.

The district Medical and Health authorities have completed a survey on the health of 4,532 pregnant women under the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA).

District Medical and Health Officer B. Satya Susheela told The Hindu that the details of the high-risk pregnant women have been given to the nearest 108 service staff for swift response for medical needs. They would be admitted to a hospital a few days ahead of their expected delivery date. At least 20 gynaecologists examined pregnant women during the survey.

“Measures have been taken to provide timely transportation for the high-risk pregnant women, whose expected delivery date is before June-end, to avoid any inconvenience during the lockdown period,” said Ms. Susheela.