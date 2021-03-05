567 in fray for 98 wards in GVMC

A total of 567 candidates are the in the fray for the 98 wards in eight zones (including Anakapalle and Bheemunipatnam) in the elections to be held for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipality Corporation (GVMC) on March 10.

The final number of contesting candidates for the GVMC polls was released by GVMC Commissioner S. Nagalakshmi late on Wednesday night. The total number of contesting candidates zone-wise are: 17 from Zone-I, 54 from Zone II, 72 from Zone III, 82 from Zone IV, 134 from Zone V, 129 from Zone VI, 24 from Zone VII, and 55 from Zone VIII.

The party-wise total contesting candidates for the 98 wards are: BSP – 9, BJP – 44, CPI – 6, CPI(M) – 19, Congress – 67, Jana Sena Party – 51, TDP – 94 and YSRCP – 98. Other registered parties – 1 and Independents – 178, which takes the total contesting candidates to 567.