₹5,620 cr. for Rythu Bharosa, crop insurance claims

The government on Wednesday accorded permission to the Commissioner and Director of Agriculture for initiating the process for payment of ₹3,030 crore towards the first instalment of the Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan in the 2021-22 financial year.

The amount will be credited into the Aadhaar- linked bank accounts of beneficiaries through RTGS on May 13. Necessary steps will be taken by the Commissioner and Director of Agriculture in this regard, said G.O. Rt No.276 issued by Special Chief Secretary (agriculture and cooperation) Poonam Malakondaiah.

In another G.O., the government ordered the initiation of the payment of YSR Free Crop Insurance claims for the kharif season last year, amounting to about ₹2,590 crore, on May 25.