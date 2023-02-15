5.61 lakh jobs created in MSME sector, says YSRCP MP

February 15, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - GUNTUR

Stating that the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy delivered on his promise, Rajya Sabha member of the YSR Congress Party Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy has said that 5,61,235 jobs have been generated in the MSME sector in the last three-and-a-half years in the State.

Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Ayodhya Rami Reddy said: “Under the leadership of Mr. Jagan, Andhra Pradesh has achieved yet another milestone and has become a leader in industrial growth. There has been a 60% increase in the number of MSME units and 38% rise in job creation in the three-and-a-half year rule of the YSRCP government.”

He said the government was offering various subsidies and assistance to MSMEs through schemes such as MSME Restart, YSR Jagananna Baduga Vikasam, Dr. YSR Navodayam, YSR Cheyutha and YSR Aasara initiatives. With these initiatives, MSMEs had been able to prosper despite the COVID pandemic, he said.

He said MSME units have catapulted from 37,956 to 60,800 units employing 5,61,235 people.

“To foster the growth of MSMEs, the government is offering ‘One Time Restructuring’ of MSME accounts and providing assistance for MSME loans under the Dr YSR Navodayam initiative. As of 2021, 1.78 lakh MSME loan accounts (or 22%) have been reorganised,” he said.