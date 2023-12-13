GIFT a SubscriptionGift
56.09 lakh smart meters sanctioned for Andhra Pradesh, says Union Power Minister

The Central government has sanctioned ₹13,421 crore for the power sector in Andhra Pradesh under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme for five years, R.K. Singh tells Rajya Sabha

December 13, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Central government has sanctioned ₹13,421 crore for the power sector in Andhra Pradesh under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) over five years from 2021-22 to 2025-26 financial years, Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy R.K. Singh said in the Rajya Sabha on December 12 (Tuesday).

Replying to a question raised by Member of Parliament Parimal Nathwani, Mr. Singh said the RDSS was aimed at bringing about financial discipline in the power distribution sector and strengthening the distribution infrastructure for providing uninterrupted power to consumers. At the national level, the total outlay was ₹3,03,758 crore and Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) was ₹97,631 crore over a period of five years from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

The Minister said that 19.79 crore pre-paid smart meters were planned to be provided to states, of which 56.09 lakh smart meters were planned to be installed in Andhra Pradesh. A total of 42.06 lakh smart meters would be installed in the first phase in the State, while 14.02 lakh more meters will be installed in the second phase, the Union Minister said.

Mr. Nathwani wanted to know about the schemes launched by the Power Ministry since 2018, along with details of the targets set and achievements made under each of the schemes along with the details of the funds allocated and utilised for implementation of various schemes.

