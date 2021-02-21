56 dead since filing nominations for municipal polls

Fifty-six candidates of recognised and registered political parties died since filing nominations for the elections to the Municipal Corporations and Municipalities / Nagar Panchayats in the State which were postponed on March 15, 2020 due to COVID, according to information furnished by the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration, to the State Election Commission (SEC).
It was stated in a press note by the SEC that the said parties have to set up candidates as a replacement to the deceased by 3 p.m. on February 28.
Twenty-eight of the candidates belonged to YSR Congress Party, 17 TDP, five BJP, three CPI, two Congress and one was from the Jana Sena Party. The process of elections was completed up to the stage of scrutiny of nominations on March 14 and it was kept on hold the next day.
The adjourned election process will be commencing with the withdrawal of candidatures on March 2.
