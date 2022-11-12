55th National Library Week celebrations to be inaugurated on Nov. 14 in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Grandhayala Parishad chairman asks public to take part in the celebrations

M. Seshagiri Rao (Center), Chairman of A.P Grandhayala Parishad releasing the brochure for the 55th National Library Week celebrations in Vijayawada on Saturday | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Andhra Pradesh Grandhayala Parishad chairman asks public to take part in the celebrations

Andhra Pradesh Grandhayala Parishad chairman Mandapati Seshagiri Rao said that all the libraries across the state will celebrate the 55th National Library Week starting on November 14.

Mr. Seshagiri Rao said that the week-long celebrations will be inaugurated by State Ministers Taneti Vanita, Botcha Satyanarayana and Jogi Ramesh at a ceremony in Tummalapalli Kalakshetram on November 14.

Director of the Department of Public Libraries M.R. Prasanna Kumar said that there are over a thousand libraries across the state and all of them will celebrate National Library Week by involving students and locals.

On the first day, the libraries will celebrate Children’s Day apart from the launch of the week-long celebrations and on the second-day exhibition of books related to drug abuse will be inaugurated and the importance of book reading will be highlighted, Mr. Rao said.

He said that on the third day, the services of Dr. S. R. Ranganath, Pathuri Nagabhushanam, Ayyanki Venkataramana and others who have led the libraries movement will be recalled.

In the later days, seminars, talks by writers and poets, competitions for school children in drawing, essay writing, quiz and discussions on Disha Act and women’s development will be conducted, he said. He asked the public to take part in the Library Week celebrations.

Mr. Kumar said Library Week celebrations will be organised at a large scale this year as it is the first week after the Grandhayala Parishad chairpersons were appointed by the government.

Public Libraries department deputy director Sk Peer Ahmed, Krishna District Grandhayala Samstha chairperson J. Purnamma, secretary V. Ravikumar and others were present.