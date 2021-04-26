5,546 medical staff to be hired

VIJAYAWADA

26 April 2021 00:48 IST

The State government has accorded permission to the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare to hire the services of specialists, general duty medical officers and paramedical staff for COVID treatment facilities in the State.

According to a G.O., the government will recruit 1,170 specialists, 1,170 general duty medical officers, 2,000 staff nurses, 306 anesthesia technicians, 300 FNOs, 300 MNOs and 300 sweepers on a contract basis for six months for COVID management.

