5,500 people suffering from eye-related problems in Kuppam, says Collector

District Collector Sumit Kumar said that as per the directions of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, medical camps have been organised all over the Kuppam Assembly constituency since last week.

The Collector, along with MLC Dr. Kancharla Srikanth on Thursday, launched the ‘Kanti Velam Mega Camp’ for the people of Kuppam municipality at the local Government Boys School. The Collector said that a comprehensive house-to-house survey was conducted in the Kuppam constituency. “It is found that about 5,500 people are suffering from eye-related issues out of a population of around 3 lakh. The medical camps and screening tests will continue in the Kuppam region till September 4th,” Mr. Sumit Kumar said.

“Around 800 people are expected to undergo medical examinations as part of the Kanti Velugu programme in Kuppam municipality. Free cataract surgeries will be provided for individuals with eye problems, spectacles will be distributed at their residences through and the Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) and ASHA workers. The patients would also be provided with complimentary bus service, apart from transportation charges to the designated hospitals,” the Collector said.

Sumit Kumar urged the public with eye-related issues to undergo medical examinations without fail. “With timely treatment, those with eye problems can lead a healthy life for the next 10-15 years. Additionally, individuals with health concerns related to hypertension, diabetes, and nephrology issues will also be identified,” he said.

MLC Kancharla Srikanth said that the special drive programme, Kanti Velugu, is progressing well in the constituency, prioritising the health of the people of Kuppam. He maintained that the patients with eye problems were identified through a meticulous house-to-house survey conducted by the paramedical staff. “People with cataracts have been encouraged to undergo surgery, with an emphasis on preserving their eyesight,” he said.

Chittoor Joint Collector G. Vidhyadhari, Kuppam Municipal Commissioner Srinivasa Rao, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Dr. Suresh, and medical and paramedical staff of government hospitals in the Kuppam region were present.