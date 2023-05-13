ADVERTISEMENT

550 ruthviks, 300 priests from T.N. participate in ‘Maha Yagnam’ on second day in Vijayawada

May 13, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST

Homams and archana performed with 108 kundams, says Endowment Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Priests performing Sri Lakshmi Maha Yagnam at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada  on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAO G.N.

Thousands of devotees from different States visited the ‘Yagasala’ and offered puja at the ‘ Astottara Sata Kundatmaka Chandi Rudra, Rajasyamala, Sudarshana Saheta, Sri Lakshmi Maha Yagnam’, on the second day here on Saturday.

The Endowments Department, in association with other department officials, has been performing the six-day ritual for the well-being of the State and the people, from May 12.

Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, who visited the ‘Yagashala’ on Saturday, reviewed the arrangements for the priests and the devotees attending the ‘yagnam’ from different parts of the country.

Mr. Satyanarayana said 550 ruthviks, 300 supporting priests, a 30-member team of ‘Sannayi Melam’ and others participated in the second day rituals.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy proposed the ‘Maha Yagnam’ for good health, rains, prosperity and happiness of the people of Andhra Pradesh. It is being performed with expert ruthviks in a traditional manner,” the Minister told the media.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), AP Transco, Fire, Revenue, Police and other department officials made elaborate arrangements for the ‘Maha Yagnam’, he said.

“Darshanam is free. Drinking water, queue lines, parking and other arrangements have been made for devotees. In wake of the rise in temperatures, special arrangements have been made at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium, the venue of the ‘Maha Yagnam,” he added.

Spiritual discourses, rendering of devotional songs and other cultural programmes would be held in the evenings, said Endowments Commissioner R. Satyanarayana.

