550 persons with foreign travel history under watch

NELLORE/ONGOLE

18 March 2020 23:53 IST

Nellore, Prakasam officials go all out to check virus spread

As many as 550 persons with foreign travel history were put under house quarantine in SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts.

Nellore District Collector V. Vinod Kumar said 293 persons who had foreign travel history were confined to their houses. Their health condition was being monitored closely by health workers.

The health condition of a 24-year-old Italy returnee, who had tested positive for COVID-19, has vastly improved. He would be discharged from the Government General Hospital after 14 days of hospitalisation on March 23 after retesting. Two other persons were also under treatment though they had tested negative for the viral disease, he said.

In Prakasam district, 257 persons, who have returned from, among other countries, China, Italy and Germany, were put under house quarantine, Prakasam District Medical and Health Officer K. Padmavati said. A 23-year-old foreign-returned person with suspected coronavirus was being provided treatment at the Government General Hospital in Ongole, she said, adding, “the health condition of the patient is better after providing symptomatic treatment,” she said. As many as 250 beds were arranged in the district to move any suspected coronavirus cases, she added.

Thermal scanners

Some of the supermarket chain stores in the city arranged for thermal scanning of the customers to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The usually busy bus station and the railway station had lesser footfall of passengers as people undertook journey only when unavoidable.