5.50 lakh houses to be built by Dec. next year, says top official

Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) R. Karikal Vallavan has said that 5.50 lakh houses would be built in the urban areas by December next year.

Of the 5.50 lakh houses, 4 lakh are group housing projects under the Centre’s 'Housing for All' programme and the remaining are to be built by the beneficiaries on their own sites.

The Union and State governments would release Rs. 1.50 lakh each as subsidy and the beneficiary has to contribute Rs.1 lakh as his share.

At a review meeting with the Joint Collectors of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, Municipal Commissioners, Revenue, Housing, and Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation here (TIDCO ) on Friday, Mr. Vallavan said the new townships would have all the basic amenities. He allayed fears on quality of construction as the Chief Minister would be monitoring every week.

Loan facility

He said excluding the governments’ subsidy, banks would provide loans to the beneficiaries to meet their share after the TIDCO, the banks, and the beneficiaries entered into an agreement. He asked the civic bodies to identify the beneficiaries, provide credit facility through banks, and earmark land for construction of houses by TIDCO.

The demand for housing in the urban areas was estimated to be about 14 lakh in the State. However, after the Smart Pulse Survey, the figure was put at 13.4 lakh. So far, information of about 9.7 lakh families was uploaded online, he said.

The Principal Secretary said that 19,030 houses out of the demand for 35,676 in all the five municipalities in Vizianagaram district and 15,165 out of 27,548 houses in Srikakulam district were already sanctioned. The remaining would be sanctioned in a phased manner.

Joint Collector Srikesh Lathkar (Vizianagaram), Additional Joint Collector P. Rajanikanta Rao (Srikakulam), Vizianagaram in charge Municipal Commissioner Anita, Srikakulam Commissioner P.A. Sobha, and TIDCO Managing Director Devan were present.