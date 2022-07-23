Andhra Pradesh

550 kg ganja seized, man from Rajasthan arrested in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh

Photo used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL
Staff Reporter ELURU July 23, 2022 23:02 IST
Updated: July 24, 2022 11:40 IST

The Eluru Three Town Police seized 550 kg of ganja (Marijuana) being transported in a car at Pedapadu village in the district on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma said on a tip-off, the Three Town Police intercepted a four-wheeler and seized the contraband. They took Rohitas Meena of Rajasthan, who was allegedly smuggling the ganja packed in bags, into custody.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A case has been registered and investigation is on, the SP said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...