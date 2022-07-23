550 kg ganja seized, man from Rajasthan arrested in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh

Photo used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

July 23, 2022 23:02 IST

A case has been registered and investigation is on, the SP said.

The Eluru Three Town Police seized 550 kg of ganja (Marijuana) being transported in a car at Pedapadu village in the district on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma said on a tip-off, the Three Town Police intercepted a four-wheeler and seized the contraband. They took Rohitas Meena of Rajasthan, who was allegedly smuggling the ganja packed in bags, into custody.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A case has been registered and investigation is on, the SP said.