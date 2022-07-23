550 kg ganja seized, man from Rajasthan arrested in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh
The Eluru Three Town Police seized 550 kg of ganja (Marijuana) being transported in a car at Pedapadu village in the district on Saturday.
Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma said on a tip-off, the Three Town Police intercepted a four-wheeler and seized the contraband. They took Rohitas Meena of Rajasthan, who was allegedly smuggling the ganja packed in bags, into custody.
A case has been registered and investigation is on, the SP said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.