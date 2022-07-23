Andhra Pradesh

550 kg ganja seized, man from Rajasthan arrested in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh

The Eluru Three Town Police seized 550 kg of ganja (Marijuana) being transported in a car at Pedapadu village in the district on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma said on a tip-off, the Three Town Police intercepted a four-wheeler and seized the contraband. They took Rohitas Meena of Rajasthan, who was allegedly smuggling the ganja packed in bags, into custody.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, the SP said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 23, 2022 11:05:46 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/550-kg-ganja-seized-man-from-rajasthan-arrested-in-eluru-district-of-andhra-pradesh/article65675633.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY